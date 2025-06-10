/WTC Final 2025: South Africa, Australia announce playing XI - Check inside

South Africa and Australia have announced their respective playing XIs for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2025 which begins June 11 at Lord's in England. Australia will be aiming to defend their title against the first-time finalist South Africa on pitch which has historically been proven to support pacers.

South Africa have included Wiaan Mulder and Lungi Ngidi as somewhat of surprise pick in the final XI while Australia have gone with Marnus Labuschagne as the opener alongside veteran Usman Khawaja.

‘Mulder is quite young in that position. But I think having played with Mulder, having seen him and the way he has grown in the last two years within the red-ball format’, Bavuma said as reported by ICC on the eve of the Ultimate Test.

‘It's about giving him a lot more confidence, keep backing him and just allowing him to do what he does best. He has an opportunity in a pressure situation, but I think he can take comfort from the fact that the guys are backing him. We just want him to play his game’, the Protea skipper added.

For the defending champions, all-rounder Cameron Green has made his return to the playing XI after almost an year. Green replaces dashing young opener Sam Konstas who had made his debut against India in BGT in 2024. Konstas ousted meant Beau Webster retained his place.

South Africa playing XI for WTC Final

Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma (c), Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verrynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Australia Playing XI for WTC Final

Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.