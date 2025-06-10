/AUS vs SA, WTC 2025 Final: What happens if rain plays spoilsport at Lord's, is there a reserve day? - Check details

South Africa and Australia are preparing to face off for the ICC World Test Championship final on Wednesday (June 11) at the iconic Lord's stadium in London. Australia aim to defend their WTC title, while South Africa will be keen to secure an ICC title after a 27-year drought.

Australia, under the leadership of Pat Cummins, have been on an incredible run in the current cycle. Australia drew a hard-fought Ashes series in England, followed by a dominant 3-0 victory over Pakistan at home.

They faced a slight setback when the West Indies managed to draw the series, but Australia quickly bounced back with impressive wins against New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and a home series victory over India by 3-1.

Meanwhile, South Africa have looked unstoppable in this World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. They currently sit on top of the standings, with seven consecutive Test match wins.

As both teams are set to face off in the final, weather could disrupt the title clash, especially on day two, where rain is expected to interrupt the course of play.

What happens if rain disrupts the WTC Final?

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has allocated a reserve day (Day 6) for the final, just like in the previous editions (2021 and 2023).

If rain or bad light causes significant delays and the match doesn't produce a result within five days, the reserve day will be used to make up for the lost time and overs.

We saw this in the 2021 WTC final between India and New Zealand in Southampton, where the first and fourth-day play was washed out due to rains. The reserve day was crucial in completing the match, where New Zealand turned victorious.