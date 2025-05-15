LOGIN

WTC Final: ICC announces Rs 17,00,00,000 hike in winner's prize money, runners-up to get nearly 162 percent more

Umang Bafna
Published: May 15, 2025, 10:50 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 10:50 IST
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday (15 May) has announced a massive prize pool for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 Final, with the winners to earn $3.6 million (₹30.80 crore approx) and the runners-up will bag $2.16 million (₹18.48 crore approx).

This marks a 125 percent increase for the champions' prize money and a whopping 162.5 percent jump for the runners-up from the previous editions. Earlier, the winners of both the 2021 and 2023 WTC finals received $1.6 million (₹13.3 crore), while the runners-up got $ 800,000 (₹6.6 crore).

The Ultimate Test is scheduled to take place at the iconic Lord’s Stadium in London from June 11, 2025, where South Africa will take on defending champions Australia in what promises to be a high-intensity clash.

South Africa booked their place in the final after topping the WTC25 standings, powered by series wins over Pakistan, West Indies, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, and a drawn series against India. Australia, on the other hand, sealed their final spot with a 3-1 Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph over India, alongside strong performances against Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah expressed excitement at the announcement. He was quoted saying, “We have witnessed a very interesting third cycle of the ICC World Test Championship, where the finalists were decided only towards the end of the competition. The championship has showcased remarkable performances from players of different teams, culminating in a final between these two exceptional squads - a true celebration of cricket.”

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma shared his words on the announcement. “We’re pleased to have made it. It’s a big chance for us to win an ICC title. Lord’s is the perfect stage, and we’ll give it our all,” as reported by ICC.

Australia captain Pat Cummins added, “Defending our title at Lord’s is a huge honour. Credit goes to all who made this possible. We’re ready for the South African challenge,” the ICC said.

The ICC has even posted a teaser to bring up the heat for the blockbuster clash starting on 11 June.

A battle of wills, minds and hearts in the Ultimate Test 👊

The #WTC25 Final at Lord's is upon us  🏟 pic.twitter.com/JsNXpmgOXD

With both teams eyeing glory, where South Africa is chasing their first ICC title and Australia aiming to become the first two-time WTC champions, the stage is all set for a blockbuster finale at the Home of Cricket.

Below is the information on what the Top 10 teams will earn from this WTC cycle.

Position 

Team 

Prize money in USD 

Winner 

Australia/South Africa 

3,600,000 

Runners-up 

Australia/South Africa 

2,160,000 

Third 

India 

1,440,000 

Fourth 

New Zealand 

1,200,000 

Fifth 

England 

  960,000 

Sixth 

Sri Lanka 

  840,000 

Seventh 

Bangladesh 

  720,000 

Eighth 

West Indies 

  600,000 

Ninth 

Pakistan 

  480,000 

