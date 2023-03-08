WTC 2023: Why a draw in Ahmedabad could spell end of road for team India in World Test Championship?

The Indian team will eye a place in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) as they take on Australia in the final Test match of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The contest starting on Thursday, March 9 at the Narendra Modi Stadium will have Team India scrambling for a place in the final of the WTC as they will need a win to keep their fates in their own hands and make the showpiece event final on June 7.

Why a draw could spell the end for India in WTC?

Currently, India occupy second place in the WTC standings with a win percent (PTC) of 60.29. If the Indian team does win the Ahmedabad Test, they will attend a win PCT of 63, making it mathematically impossible for Sri Lanka to reach the WTC final, even if they win their two-match Test series by 2-0 as they will attend a win PCT of 61.

However, a draw for the Indian team in the Ahmedabad Test will see them reach a win PCT of 59, while a 2-0 series win for Sri Lanka will see them take the pole position and hence reach the final of the WTC in June at the Oval. However, any other result apart from a 2-0 series win for Sri Lanka would see Team India make the final at their expense.

What happens in case of a defeat for India?

In case of a defeat for India, they will attend a win PCT of 57 and will thus hand over the initiative to Sri Lanka. However, as explained earlier the Sri Lankan team will still need a win by a 2-0 margin to make the final.

Changes in Indian camp?

Ace Indian seamer Mohammed Shami is all set to return to the playing XI for the final Test against Australia in Ahmedabad as India eye a slot in the finals of the WTC. Shami was rested for the third Test in Indore as part of the workload management drill by the BCCI and team management for the key players who are in the scheme of things for the 50-over World Cup.