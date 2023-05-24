WTC 2023 Final: Ravi Shastri backs Ajinkya Rahane's selection for one-off contest, says he's earned his place

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has backed the selection of Ajinkya Rahane in India’s potential Playing XI in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) where they will take on Australia. Rahane, who last played for India in January 2022, was named in India’s squad for the showpiece final which takes place at the iconic Oval from June 7. India will play in their second consecutive ICC WTC final, having ended on the losing side against New Zealand in 2021. Shastri backs Rahane “The way he's timed the ball, the way he's looking at T20 from a different perspective. He's not looking at the number of runs, he's looking at the number of balls he's playing against that. What is the strike rate with those numbers of balls he's played, which is good and which augurs well,” Shastri told on the ICC Review.

“It just goes to show (what happens) when you go through the grind; you go back to domestic cricket. He's earned his place in that World Test Championship side,” he added. Can India complete ICC Grand Slam? As things stand, both India and Australia have the opportunity to complete a Grand Slam of Australian titles, having won the ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy. Rohit Sharma’s men will arrive in slots in England with the final stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in full swing. If India do win the WTC final, they will add to their trophy cabinet which already consists of the 2011 ODI World Cup, the 2007 T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy (2000 and 2013).

Shastri on the flip side also backed Shubman Gill to be part of the Playing XI having impressed in 2023. Gill has been in superb nick of form that has seen him score two IPL hundreds while also exploding on the international stage. Jaydev Unadkat on the flip side is also fit and is on his way to England after his side Rajasthan Royals was eliminated from the league stage. India’s Test squad WTC final: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.

