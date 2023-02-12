WPL: Delhi Capitals appoint Jonathan Batty as head coach, Biju George named fielding coach

Delhi Capitals have appointed Jonathan Batty as the head coach for their women's side in the Women's Premier League (WPL). Along with Batty, former India player Hemlata Kala and ex-Australian cricketer Lisa Keightley will also join the set up as assistant coaches. Biju George, who's the fielding coach of the Capitals' men's side, will also have same role with the women's team. The inaugural season of the Women's Premier League - the sister league of the Indian Premier League (IPL), is all set to begin on March 4 and the teams have started to pick up the pace in terms of setting up the system and structure.

Batty, who has been coaching women's team for some time now, is known for his vast experience and winning titles. The 48-year-old has won two women's Hundred titles, both with the Oval Invincibles in back-to-back seasons of 2021 and 2022. The former English domestic cricketer has also been at the helm with the Melbourne Stars in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) and also with Surrey women's side.

"It's an incredible time to be involved in women's cricket, and the WPL has the potential to transform the landscape of women's professional sport globally," Batty said in a statement.

Coming to Batty's staff - the former India International Hemlata Kala - an ex-chief selector, has great experience of 78 ODIs, seven Tests and one T20I behind her. On the other hand, Keightley currently is the head coach of WBBL's Sydney Thunder side and has also coached Perth Scorchers as well. She has had a decade-long international career in which she played 82 ODIs, nine Tests and one T20I.

Keightley had also held reins of England women's side, and under her watch, the team made it to the finals of the ICC 2022 ODI World Cup also. She stepped down in August last year from the position.

"I'm very excited to be involved with the Delhi Capitals and to be working with so many different players and staff from around the world," she said. "WPL is a game changer for women's sports around the world, and we have the opportunity to showcase cricket to a new audience."

Meanwhile, the auction for Women's Premier League is all set for February 13 in Mumbai where all the matches of the league will also be played.

