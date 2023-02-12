ICC Women World Cup: When & where to watch IND-W vs PAK-W LIVE; 3 apps to watch free live streaming on mobile

IND-W vs. PAK-W Cricket World Cup LIVE: The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 is all set to start today, 12 February in South Africa. The first match of the tournament will be played between India and Pakistan in Cape Town. The 8th edition of the Women’s World Cup was officially started on 10 February, where all participating teams played warm-up matches with each other. A total of matches will be played in the tournament across venues in South Africa and the final match will be played on 26 February.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the ultimate clash between India and Pakistan today. The Indian side has already warmed up for the showpiece event by playing two practice matches against Bangladesh and Australia. While India lost to Australia, they won over Bangladesh by 52 runs. Now, the Harmanpreet side would be eager to start the T20 World Cup with a win over Pakistan.

Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming match between India and Pakistan:

ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Group details

Group 1: Australia, Bangladesh, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka

Group 2: England, India, Ireland, Pakistan, West Indies

ICC Women's T20 World Cup LIVE: The venues

Three venues across South Africa will be used for the T20 World Cup. The event kicks off on February 10 at Newlands, Cape Town, which will also host the semi-finals and the final. Boland Park in Paarl, and St George’s Park in Gqeberha, are the other venues for the event.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup LIVE: IND-W vs PAK-W squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey.

Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Tuba Hassan.

What time will the India Women vs Pakistan Women's (IND-W vs PAK-W) match start?

The India Women vs Pakistan Women IND-W vs PAK-W will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Where will the India Women vs Pakistan Women’s IND-W vs PAK-W match be played?

India Women vs Pakistan Women IND-W vs PAK-W will be played in Cape Town.

How to watch India Women vs Pakistan IND-W vs PAK-W T20 World Cup match?

The live-streaming of the India Women vs Pakistan Women IND-W vs PAK-W match will be on Disney+ Hotstar.