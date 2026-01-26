/WPL 2026, RCB-W vs MI-W: Here's how both captains reacted after the game

Mumbai Indians produced a strong performance to secure a well-deserved win, driven by standout contributions from Nat Sciver-Brunt and Matthews. The team’s fourth-year core showed excellent understanding, with players stepping up whenever required. A short break before the game allowed the squad to bond, recharge, and enter the match with fresh confidence. Sciver-Brunt continued her impressive form, taking responsibility in crucial moments, while Ismail regained her rhythm after a long wait, adding depth to the batting lineup. MI’s cohesion and resilience under pressure were key factors in their success, highlighting how teamwork, preparation, and mental freshness can turn high-stakes encounters in their favour.

Harmanpreet Kaur: ‘Really happy everyone came together tonight’

“Really happy everyone came together tonight.” Mumbai Indians clinched a crucial win, with brilliant performances from Nat Sciver-Brunt and Matthews. The team’s fourth-year squad showed strong chemistry, and every player stepped up when the team needed it most. A short break before the match allowed the squad to bond and recharge, giving them the confidence to handle pressure. Sciver-Brunt continued her stellar form, taking responsibility at key moments, while Ismail found her rhythm after a long wait. MI’s victory highlighted the value of teamwork and mental freshness. As Harmanpreet said, the collective effort and unity were the decisive factors that turned this match in their favour.

Smriti Mandhana: ‘We need to win one to go straight to the final’