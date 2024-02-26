WPL 2024: Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav star in one-sided win for Delhi Capitals over UP Warriorz

Delhi Capitals have opened their account in the second edition of the Women’s Premier League with a massive nine-wicket win over UP Warriorz in Bengaluru on Monday (Feb 26). From openers to bowlers, everyone was on the top of their game as star-studded Delhi rocked in their second outing this season. While spinner Radha Yadav returned with four wickets, aggressive batter Shafali Verma remained unbeaten on 64 off 43 balls.

Delhi won the toss and elected to bowl first, trying to put pressure on the opposition straightaway. Marizanne Kapp was the architect for Delhi, who picked three quick wickets inside the first five overs, including removing UP Captain Alyssa Healy and star all-rounder Tahlia McGrath off a peach.

Grace Harris and Shweta Sehrawat tried saving the sinking ship, but with momentum on their side, Delhi again broke the stand, with Radha Yadav picking the big wicket of Harris on 17. 𝙏𝙤𝙥 𝙤𝙛 𝙤𝙛𝙛 𝙨𝙩𝙪𝙢𝙥 🔥🔥



Marizanne Kapp gets Tahlia McGrath 💪#UPW three down inside the powerplay 🤯



Match Centre 💻📱https://t.co/YnKaBW7IeD#TATAWPL | #UPWvDC pic.twitter.com/5RgiH6iWzE — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 26, 2024 × Though little contributions from the lower-middle over and the tail kept UP’s scorecard ticking, Radha continued with her sublime form, finishing with four for 20 in her quota of four overs.

Courtesy of some excellent bowling, Delhi restricted UP to a mere 119 for nine in 20 overs.

Meg, Verma thrash UP

The attacking pair of Captain Meg Lanning and exciting opener Shafali Verma got Delhi off to a flyer, as both completed a 50-plus stand inside the first six overs. In the zone 😎



The Shafali Show begins in Bengaluru 🍿



Match Centre 💻📱https://t.co/YnKaBW7IeD#TATAWPL | #UPWvDC | @TheShafaliVerma pic.twitter.com/ICTGWkFg7U — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 26, 2024 × UP bowlers looked clueless against this dynamite pair that looked in a hurry to wrap this game and take two points home.

While Shafali was the aggressor of the two initially, Lanning caught up with her by smashing every bowler left, right and centre. Both completed their respective fifties and just when Delhi was about to complete the chase without losing a wicket, Sophie Ecclestone removed Meg on 51.