WPL 2024 auction Live Streaming: Date, venue, teams, available slots, overseas, retained and released players

WPL 2024 auction Live Streaming: The auction for the second edition of the TATA Women’s Premier League (WPL) is all set to begin on Saturday (Dec 9) in Mumbai. The WPL 2024 tournament is expected to start in February or March next year.

A total of 165 players from five franchises including Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, UP Warriorz, Gujarat Giants, and Royal Challengers Bangalore will go under the hammer during the auction. 104 Indian players and 61 overseas players will take part in the Women's Premier League 2024 auction on Saturday.

The first edition of WPL 2023 was won by Mumbai Indians after they defeated Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets in the final match. In the inaugural season of the WPL, Smriti Mandhana was the most expensive player as she was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 3.40 crore ($4.07 million).

WPL 2024: Auction live-streaming details

WPL 2024: When is the Women’s Premier League auction 2024?- Date

The Women’s Premier League auction 2024 will begin on Saturday (Dec 9).

WPL 2024: When Women’s Premier League auction will start?- Time

The Women’s Premier League auction 2024 might start around 2:30 pm IST, based on last year’s edition. The exact time of the auction is yet to be announced.

WPL 2024: Where to watch live-streaming of Women’s Premier League auction?

The WPL Auction 2024 may be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

WPL 2024: Where to watch the live telecast of the Women’s Premier League auction?

The WPL Auction 2024 may be live telecasted on Sports 18 Network channels.

WPL 2024 Auction: Teams

There are a total of five teams competing in the Women’s Premier League 2024- Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challenger Bangalore and UP Warriorz.

WPL 2024 Auction: Player retention list

The following players from the five WPL franchises were retained & released from the squad:

Note: * Indicates overseas players

Delhi Capitals (DC) Squads

Retained Players: Alice Capsey*, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen*, Laura Harris*, Marizanne Kapp*, Meg Lanning*, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu

Released Players: Aparna Mondal, Jasia Akhter, Tara Norris*

Gujarat Giants (GG) Squads

Retained Players: Ashleigh Gardner*, Beth Mooney*, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt*, Shabnam Shakil, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwer

Released Players: Annabel Sutherland*, Ashwani Kumari, Georgia Wareham*, Hurley Gala, Kim Garth*, Mansi Joshi, Monica Patel, Parunika Sisodia, Sabbineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley*, Sushma Verma

Mumbai Indians (MI) Squads

Retained Players: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr*, Chloe Tryon*, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews*, Humairaa Kaazi, Isabelle Wong*, Jintimani Kalita, Natalie Sciver*, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia

Released Players: Dhara Gujjar, Heather Graham*, Neelam Bisht, Sonam Yadav

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Squads

Retained Players: Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry*, Heather Knight*, Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine*

Released Players: Dané Van Niekerk*, Erin Burns*, Komal Zanzad, Megan Schutt*, Poonam Khemnar, Preeti Bose, Sahana Pawar

UP Warriorz (UPW) Squads

Retained Players: Alyssa Healy*, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris*, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell*, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, S. Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone*, Tahlia Mcgrath*

Released Players: Devika Vaidya, Shabnim Ismail*, Shivali Shinde, Simran Shaikh

WPL 2024: Player auction list

Out of 165 players, 104 are Indians and 61 are overseas players of which 15 players are from associate nations. The total capped players are 56, uncapped players are 109. A maximum of 30 slots are available with the five teams, with 9 spots for overseas players.

TATA WPL 2024 Available Slots Franchise No of players No of overseas players Total money spent (INR) Salary cap available (INR) Available slots Overseas slots DC 15 5 11. 25 2.25 3 1 GG 8 3 7.55 5.95 10 3 MI 13 5 11.4 2.1 5 1 RCB 11 3 10.15 3.35 7 3 UPW 13 5 9.5 4 5 1 Total 60 21 49.85 17.65 30 9

Note: Amount in crores