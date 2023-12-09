LIVE TV
ugc_banner

WPL 2024 Auction: Check full list of sold and unsold players at the Women's Premier League Mini-Auction 2024

Mumbai, MaharashtraEdited By: Trisha PathakUpdated: Dec 09, 2023, 03:45 PM IST
main img

Since the previous edition was the first Women's Premier League, it featured 448 cricketers, out of which 269 were Indians and 179 were overseas players. Photograph:(Others)

Follow Us

Story highlights

WPL 2024 List of Sold & Unsold Players: A total of 165 players will go under the hammer at the second edition of the TATA Women's Premier League 2024 mini-auction. Among these players, there are 104 Indian and 61 overseas players. Furthermore, the WPL 2024 mini-auction will feature 109 uncapped and 56 capped players.

WPL 2024 List of Sold & Unsold Players: A total of 165 players will go under the hammer at the second edition of the TATA Women's Premier League 2024 mini-auction. Among these players, there are 104 Indian and 61 overseas players. Furthermore, the WPL 2024 mini-auction will feature 109 uncapped and 56 capped players. 

WPL 2024 Sold Players Live Updates

trending now

Here's the full list of players sold in the WPL 2024 Auction:

WPL 2024 Unsold Players Live Updates

Here's the full list of players unsold in the WPL 2024 Auction:

(This is a live updating copy)

Trisha Pathak

Trisha is a Trainee Sub-Editor at WION and mainly works around trending stories. Her interest lies in keyword optimisation, driving organic traffic, and enhancing user engagement.

RELATED

WATCH | Matthew Renshaw scores 7 runs on a legal ball for Aus PM XI to add another embarrassing moment for Pak

SA vs IND 2023: Training under Rahul Dravid felt great, says Rinku Singh ahead of Durban T20I

WPL 2024 Auction Free Live Streaming: How to watch Women's Premier League 2024 mini-auction in India