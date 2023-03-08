WPL 2023: Sophia Dunkley runs riot with bat to score fastest fifty of inaugural edition

Gujarat Giants (GG) star attraction Sophia Dunkley ran riot with the bat after she brought the fastest fifty in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL). Dunkley, hailing from England was seen in outrageous form as she needed just 18 deliveries to bring the half-ton. Courtesy of her incredible innings her side ended with a score of 201/7 in their 20 overs.

Dunkley shows form with bat

After deciding to bat in the contest, the Giants made a slow start before Dunkley came into her own. She was firing with the bat and did allow the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) side to settle. Her innings consisted of 11 fours and 3 sixes before she was dismissed for 65 off just 28 deliveries. Shreyanka Patil scalped her through Heather Knight in the ninth over when the team was the score at more than 10 runs per over.

Dunkley and Harleen Deol put together a second-wicket stand of 60 runs and constructed the base for the innings. The latter top scored in the innings with a 67-run knock, as Shreyanka was castled her. Harleen ended with 9 fours and a six and helped her side reach the target of 200.

Dunkley equals Rishabh Pant, Jos Buttler

The 18-ball fifty for Dunkley saw her join hands with Rishabh Pant, Jos Buttler and Prithvi Shaw and all three scored their fastest Indian Premier League fifties in just 18 balls. Currently, Pat Cummins and KL Rahul hold the record for the fastest fifties in the IPL with 14 balls with the former set to lead the Lucknow super Giants (LSG) in the upcoming season.