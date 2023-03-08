WPL 2023: RCB's Heather Knight gets SHOCKING suggestion from teammate to 'get pink Holi powder out of hair'

Women's Premier League's (WPL) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB-W) women team enjoyed Holi - the festival of colours- with full zeal along with entire India and posted some colourful pics of the celebration on social media as well. Among those who played Holi were some of the foreign stars such as Heather Knight and Ellyse Perry as well. Have a look at the celebration pics here:

The foreign players, however, are now finding it difficult to get rid of the colours, especially from their hair.

Ellyse Perry, on her Instagram handle, posted a story asking how to get rid of pink coloured hair and that she has already washed them twice. Take a look at Perry's photo here: Heather Knight, on the other hand, chose Twitter to ask the same question 'for a friend' and got some 'pretty wild' suggestions. "Anyone know how to get pink Holi powder out of blonde hair? Asking for a friend," read Knight's tweet.

In response, Kate Cross, Heather's teammate from England women's cricket team, went a step ahead in suggesting a solution and wrote 'shave it!'

Here, read the 'wild' banter below:

Anyone know how to get pink Holi powder out of blonde hair? Asking for a friend… 🤨🤦🏼‍♀️ — Heather Knight (@Heatherknight55) March 7, 2023

Delhi Capitals' Radha Yadav and Jemimah Rodrigues also shared a dancing moment while celebrating Holi in the Capitals' dressing room.

While all the WPL teams along with RCB players surely had a lot of fun during the festival, the on-ground things haven't really gone in RCB's favor so far. The Challengers have lost both their matches and are currently lagging at the fourth place in the points table.

RCB-W lost their first match by 60 runs against Delhi Capitals and the second match nine wickets against Mumbai Indians. The Challengers play their next match on Wednesday against Gujarat Giants who also are yet to open their win account and currently reeling at the bottom of the WPL 2023 points table.

