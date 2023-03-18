WPL 2023: RCB keep playoff hopes alive after Sophie Devine's match-winning knock despite missing out on ton

Sophie Devine’s superb knock helped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) keep their playoff hopes alive as they beat Gujarat Giants by eights wickets in the Women’s Premier League (WPL). Asked to chase 189 runs, Devine’s display could have seen her script history and become the first player to score a ton in the WPL; however she was dismissed for 99. The win for RCB also guaranteed them a chance of playing for something going into the final matchday against Mumbai on Tuesday.

Devine leads from front

Chasing 189, Devine and Smriti Mandhana (37 off 31) made a good start as they stitched together an opening partnership of 125 runs with the former contributing a chunk of those. While Mandhana departed in the 10th over, it was Ellyse Perry who helped Devine take RCB home. There was no real contribution from the bowlers for Gujarat as they were left stranded and clueless in the must-win match.

Earlier, top knocks from opener Laura Wolvaardt and all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner helped Gujarat Giants reach a total of 188/4 in the 20 overs. Electing to bat first, Gujarat Giants did not have a very good start as they lost opener Sophia Dunkley for 16 off 10 balls after a Sophie Devine delivery crashed into her leg stump. GG was 27/1 in 2.4 overs. Following this, the pair of Laura Wolvaardt and Sabbhineni Meghana started to rebuild the innings.

They helped GG move through the remainder of powerplay without any damage. At the end of the powerplay in six overs, GG was 45/1, with Sabbhineni Meghana (6) and Laura Wolvaardt (22) unbeaten.

Gujarat will now conclude their league stage campaign on Monday, March 20 when they take on UP Warriorz at the Brabourne Stadium while RCB will close their campaign on Tuesday. RCB will take on Mumbai Indians at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy with the latter already through to the playoffs.

