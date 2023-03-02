WPL 2023 Live Streaming: 1 day to go- full schedule, teams, anthem, ticket booking details, venue, Date, Time

WPL 2023 Live Streaming: 1 day to go - Women Premier League (WPL) 2023 gets underway on Saturday, February 04, with the first match slated to be held between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians. The match will be played at DY Patil cricket stadium at 7:30 PM IST. In the inaugural season of the WPL, a total of 5 teams are in the fray. A total of 22 matches will be played. In exciting news for WPL fans, the official anthem for WPL 2023 ‘Ye to bas shuruat hai’ has been released.

WPL 2023 Live stream: Where to watch WPL 2023 matches live?

Sports 18 network has all the broadcasting rights reserved for WPL 2023. So, WPL 2023 matches will be televised in India on Sports 18 TV channel. On the other hand, the live streaming of the WPL matches will be available on the JIO CINEMA app. Jio users will be able to access the JIO Cinema app for free.

WPL’s official anthem released

The official Twitter handle of WPL shared WPL’s official anthem on Wednesday. You can watch the video on WPL’s official Twitter page, where the anthem starts with the mantras of Maa Durga followed by the logos of all 5 participating teams.

Mumbai hosted the first-ever WPL auction last month. The WPL auction's most-priced player was the Indian batter, Smriti Mandhana. She also became the first cricketer to be purchased at the auction after being signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore for a sum of Rs 3.40 crore.

Free WPL tickets for girls

WPL tickets are up for sale on the Bookmyshow app before the first match gets underway on March 4. One interesting point here is that entry tickets for women and girls for all 22 matches of the 2023 WPL season are available free of cost. Additionally, boys and men can purchase WPL tickets for just INR 100 and INR 400.

Step 1: Open BookMyShow on your mobile app.

Step 2: Search "WPL 2023 Online tickets" or simply 'WPL' in the search bar.

Step 3: Select your city (where the match is being held) and click on "Buy Now"

Step 4: Choose desired seats, and click continue. One user can only book 4 seats at most.

Step 5: Enter the required details and make the payment

Step 6: You will get confirmation on the successful booking of WPL 2023 Online tickets.

WPL 2023: Full Schedule

Here's the full schedule for Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 commencing on March 4.

Date Match Time Venue Mar-04 Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians 07:30 PM IST DY Patil Stadium Mar-05 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals 03:30 PM IST Brabourne – CCI Mar-05 UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants 07:30 PM IST DY Patil Stadium Mar-06 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 07:30 PM IST Brabourne – CCI Mar-07 Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz 07:30 PM IST DY Patil Stadium Mar-08 Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 07:30 PM IST Brabourne – CCI Mar-09 Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians 07:30 PM IST DY Patil Stadium Mar-10 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz 07:30 PM IST Brabourne – CCI Mar-11 Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals 07:30 PM IST DY Patil Stadium Mar-12 UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians 07:30 PM IST Brabourne – CCI Mar-13 Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 07:30 PM IST DY Patil Stadium Mar-14 Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants 07:30 PM IST Brabourne – CCI Mar-15 UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 07:30 PM IST DY Patil Stadium Mar-16 Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants 07:30 PM IST Brabourne – CCI Mar-18 Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz 03:30 PM IST DY Patil Stadium Mar-18 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants 07:30 PM IST Brabourne – CCI Mar-20 Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz 03:30 PM IST Brabourne – CCI Mar-20 Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals 07:30 PM IST DY Patil Stadium Mar-21 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians 03:30 PM IST DY Patil Stadium Mar-21 UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals 07:30 PM IST Brabourne – CCI Mar-24 Eliminator 07:30 PM IST DY Patil Stadium Mar-26 Final 07:30 PM IST Brabourne – CCI

WPL 2023: Live Streaming Details

Viacom 18 has paid INR 951 crore for the sole right to broadcast the first women's Premier League on TV and online over five years commencing in 2023. Thus, Jio Cinema and Sports18 TV will live stream the WPL 2023 in India.

WPL 2023: Teams & Squads

Delhi Capitals

Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Titas Sadhu, Alice Capsey, Tara Norris, Laura Harris, Jasia Akhter, Minnu Man, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Jess Jonassen, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy, Aparna Mandal

Mumbai Indians

Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Isabelle Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Mathews, Chloe Tryon, Humairaa Kaazi, Priyanka Bala, Sonam Yadav, Jintimani Kalita, Neelam Bisht

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Richa Ghosh, Erin Burns, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Poonam Khemnar, Komal Zanzad, Meghan Schutt, Sahana Pawar

UP Warriorz

Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, S Yashasri, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Simran Shaikh

Gujarat Giants

Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Sophie Dunkley, Anna Sutherland, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Sneh Rana, S Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, D Hemalatha, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwer, Sushma Verma, Hurley Gala, Ashwani Kumari, Parunika Sisodia, Shabnam Shakil