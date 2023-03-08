WPL 2023: Kohli or Dhoni? RCB's Ellyse Perry gives epic reply when asked to choose her opening partner - Watch

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star all-rounder Ellyse Perry gave an epic reply when asked to choose her opening partner between Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. Both Kohli and Dhoni have been superstars of Indian cricket. Perry, who is currently involved in the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 edition, gave a witty response to the question in a recent interaction.

“I’d pick them to open the batting and I can watch rather than me being a part of it,” Perry was quoted as saying in an interview that got uploaded on RCB’s official Twitter handle. RCB captioned the post, "We caught up with the ever so popular Aussie star Ellyse Perry during the team photoshoot. Find out what she had to say."

Here's the clip:

We caught up with the ever so popular Aussie star Ellyse Perry during the team photoshoot. Find out what she had to say.

Kohli has been part of the RCB setup since IPL 2008. He is involved in India-Australia home Tests at present whereas Dhoni is gearing up for IPL 2023, having already joined the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp.

Perry, on the other hand, was part of Meg Lanning-led Australia's recent T20 World Cup triumph in South Africa. She is now part of the Smriti Mandhana-led RCB squad in the first-ever WPL. After two games, Bengaluru remain winless and will face Gujarat Giants (GGT) -- who are also without a victory after equal number of encounters -- on Wednesday evening (March 09). The two teams will lock horns at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.