WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants suffer blow as Deandra Dottin ruled with of season with injury

The inaugural Women Premier League (WPL) is all set to undergo on Saturday with the opening match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians. The Giants, however, have suffered a blow as Deandra Dottin, the West Indian all-rounder, has been ruled out of the league.

The all-rounder, who was bought at the auction for INR 60 lakh, is recovering from a medical situation. The Giants, however, have already named Australian Kim Garth as her replacement.

Garth, who was with the Australia squad that won the recently-concluded ICC T20 World Cup in South Africa, had gone unsold last month at the auction. The Australian has moved to country recently after completing the necessary formalities.

Earlier, Garth used to represent Ireland. In T20s, Garth plays for Melbourne Stars in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) and joined the Gujarat squad on Friday.

The opening game of the Giants will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Beth Mooney, the Australian who guided her side to the sixth WC title with 74 off 53 in the final, will be captaining Gujarat.

There would be total 20 regular-season matches in the league one eliminator and a final in the playoffs. A total of five teams are part of the marquee league namely, Royal Challenger Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz.

All the matches of the league are going to be played in Mumbai with five double-headers on March 5, 18, 20 and 21. The auction for WPL players took place on February 13 with Indian opener Smriti Mandhana, captain of RCB, being the costliest player of the league by getting INR 3.4 crores.

The other top picks were England's Nat Sciver-Brunt and Aussie Ashleigh Gardner, both going for INR 3.2 crores. Indian and Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was the second pick in the auction, going for INR 1.8 crores.

