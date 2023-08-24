World wrestling body suspends WFI in massive blow for India after failure to conduct elections

United World Wrestling (UWW), the apex administrative body of world wrestling has officially suspended the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Thursday, August 24. The news comes after the WFI failed to conduct elections in time with a few wrestlers in hot water with the former chief and sitting Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Brij Bhushan Singh Sharan. The suspension will start with immediate effect and is likely to last until a new body has been elected.

The WFI elections supposed to be held in June were postponed by the ongoing wrestler's protest while several petitions from the various state units also contributed to the delay in proceedings. The controversies surrounding the administration of outgoing WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh became the center of wrestlers’ agitation from the start of the year. Top Indian wrestlers like Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat alleged sexual harassment claims against the WFI chief and protested from January to June in installments.

The WFI elections were then put on hold after several top state bodies including a stay from the Gauhati High Court in June. The elections were then scheduled to be held on Saturday, August 12 but the Punjab & Haryana High Court this time stayed the elections after a plea raising questions over electoral college for the election was filed, wherein the right of Haryana Amateur Wrestling Association to cast vote is under challenge.

Who is active in election build-up?

On Monday, August 21 four candidates including Sanjay Singh from Uttar Pradesh, filed nominations for the post of president at the Olympic Bhawan in New Delhi. Singh is a close aide of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and is opposed by the top brass of wrestlers. The Brij Bhushan camp has been active in the build-up to the elections and has already nominated Darshan Lal of the Chandigarh wrestling body for the position of general secretary. SP Deswal of Uttarakhand was also nominated for the treasurer post by the same camp.

This is not the first time, WFI has faced suspension as they were exiled in January by the UWW followed by another suspension in May after the row between the administration and the wrestlers intensified in the nation’s capital Delhi. The wrestlers were also seen protesting in Haridwar in Uttarakhand (approx. 213 km North East of the national capital Delhi) while another protest followed during the inauguration of the new parliament building in May.

