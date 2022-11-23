World no. 1 Iga Swiatek wants action against Polish Tennis chief over sexual charges

Women’s world number one Tennis player, Poland’s Iga Swiatek has asked the higher authorities to probe into the sexual charges against Poland's tennis federation president Miroslaw Skrzypczynski recently. On Monday, Polish parliamentarian Katarzyna Kotula accused Skrzypczynski of sexual harassment during her teenage days, when Skrzypczynski was her coach.

Taking the matter to social media (Twitter), the reigning US Open and French Open champion asked for action to be taken on this matter. The 21-year-old further wrote that this matter should be considered serious by everyone and that everyone needs to think about the victims as well.

"As the current leader of women's tennis I can't remain silent," Iga Swiatek wrote on Twitter. "I consider the reports involving the Polish Tennis Association's president as something serious. We need to think about them (the victims) first of all," she said while listing helpline numbers for those seeking help or advice.

She further urged the federation to find out more details about this, saying, ‘It's not my job to do the work of the association's directors or reporters as the case is too serious involving the lives and wellbeing of others.’

Iga also thanked her father for taking care of her while she was growing up, adding that she had never been a victim of abuse.

Meanwhile, Katarzyna Kotula, in her interaction with the media on Monday, had described Poland's tennis federation president as a "sexual predator". According to Kotula, Skrzypczynski had molested her "at least a dozen times in three years" when she was connected to a club in the northeast of Poland during the 1990s.