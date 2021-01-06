World might stop inviting Pakistan for Test matches: Shoaib Akhtar after 2-0 whitewash against New Zealand

Pakistan suffered yet another away series defeat as New Zealand thrashed them 2-0 to complete a whitewash. The Kiwis won the second Test by an innings and 176 runs to inflict yet another heavy defeat to Pakistan.

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar, who had earlier taken a jibe at the team for playing 'School Level Cricket', ripped into the Mohammad Rizwan-led side as he said if Pakistan continue to play such cricket then other teams will stop visiting inviting them for Test matches.

Akhtar has been pretty vocal about Pakistan and world cricket, and after the crushing defeat in Christchurch, the Rawalpindi Express questioned the defensive mind-set of the team while further asking who will take accountability for the team selection.

"Pakistan team will always perform badly when they travel abroad. They will get exposed. The question is if the Cricket Board or the media is responsible for Pakistan team's demolition? Or our selection? Or the mindset that has been going on since 2005 of playing defensively?," Akhtar said in a YouTube video.

Pakistan folded for a paltry 297 and 186 in first two innings respectively in response to New Zealand's 659/9 (decl). After was a humiliating defeat for Pakistan, Akhtar said that teams will stop inviting Pakistan for Test series due to the standards being not good.

"We are going towards a disastrous situation here where we fall down to No.8 in the rankings. I fear the world might stop inviting Pakistan for Test matches. They will say our standards are not good. This is the law of the ICC," Akhtar added.