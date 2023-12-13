World League of Fighters signs exclusive global partnership with World Boxing Council

The action-packed sport of MuayThai is set for a major revamp as the promoters announced on Monday the launch of the World League of Fighters (WLF), a unique sportainment league that aims to position MuayThai on the global stage. The WLF partners with the prestigious World Boxing Council Muaythai to bring together an unpredictable and never-seen-before league-styled competition, with the potential to branch out to other forms of combat sports.

For the first time in the combat sports world, a franchise-based league-style tournament will take place featuring 20 of the world's best male and female Muay Thai fighters. The renowned international combat sports stars will be divided into 4 franchises that will compete against each other in a round-robin format, to claim the coveted WLF WBC Title Belt.

Speaking about the league, Rajesh Banga and Sunil Matthew, Co-Founders of the World League of Fighters said, “We have the vision to amplify the popularity of martial arts and boxing on the world stage and to reinforce love for combat sports internationally by inspiring fans and aspiring talent from across the globe. World League of Fighters is a perfect platform to do so and with a historic partnership with the World Boxing Council MuayThai, we will bring together the greatest show in the ring in history. Showdowns don’t get this epic!”

To add to the buzz around combat sports, WLF will also merge sports with entertainment as some of the world-renowned international artists will hold concerts inside the arena each night after the intense MuayThai action. The tournament aims to blend combat sports with entertainment on a global scale to attract fans from all over the world to boost international tourism.

WBC Muaythai Secretary-General Kevin Noone stated…"The collaboration between WBC MuayThai and the World League of Fighters (WLF) marks a positive stride for the MuayThai industry and the world of combat sports. We believe that the WLF team will provide an invaluable platform and pathway to success for emerging and established MuayThai talents."

World Boxing Council has been one of the key forces driving the world of combat sports across the world for over a century. The historic partnership between WLF and the WBC MuayThai promises a revolution in the world of combat sports.

Thanapol Bhakdibhumi, WBC MuayThai President, further added: "We have a plethora of the world's best Muay Thai fighters with us and new talent is constantly emerging each year. A league-styled competition of this scale and magnitude is exactly what is needed to give the combat sport a shot in the arm and turn the spectacle and excitement around it up several notches. With Live music concerts, this will be an unprecedented event and will be a show of guts and glory. Whoever will dare to enter the battlefield, will win!”