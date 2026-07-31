/World Cup winner and AC Milan legend Franco Baresi dies at 66

Legendary AC Milan and Italy footballer Franco Baresi, a FIFA World Cup winner who spent his entire club career with AC Milan, has died at the age of 66, the Italian club announced on X. In a post on social media, AC Milan said, “The entire history of AC Milan is in tears following the passing of Franco Baresi. His example and integrity will be forever etched into the Club’s DNA, just as his iconic number 6 shirt is. The condolences AC Milan extends to Franco Baresi’s family at such a difficult time are shared by every Rossonero, who feels this loss as their own.”

AC Milan’s biggest Italian rivals, Inter Milan, also paid tribute to Baresi, calling him “one of the key figures of the rivalry” who “walked the path between competitiveness and respect”.

“Goodbye to Franco Baresi, our opponent in many a Derby and one of the key figures in the history of this rivalry. AC Milan’s captain, talisman and legend, in his matches against Inter, he always walked the path between competitiveness and respect, in one of the most influential fixtures in Italian football history. Chairman Giuseppe Marotta and all of FC Internazionale Milano wish to extend their deepest condolences to the Baresi family, to his brother Beppe, and to AC Milan at this saddening time,” posted Inter Milan.

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During his remarkable career with AC Milan, Baresi won six Serie A titles, three UEFA Champions League trophies, four Supercoppa Italiana titles, two Intercontinental Cups and two UEFA Super Cups.

At the international level, Baresi was part of Italy’s 1982 FIFA World Cup-winning team and finished as a runner-up at the 1994 World Cup. He also finished second in the 1989 Ballon d’Or voting, one of football’s highest individual honours.