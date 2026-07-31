Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Sports
  • /World Cup winner and AC Milan legend Franco Baresi dies at 66

World Cup winner and AC Milan legend Franco Baresi dies at 66

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 18:16 IST | Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 18:16 IST
World Cup winner and AC Milan legend Franco Baresi dies at 66

Franco Baresi Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Italy and AC Milan legend Franco Baresi has died at the age of 66 after a prolonged illness, bringing to an end the career of one of football's greatest defenders.

Legendary AC Milan and Italy footballer Franco Baresi, a FIFA World Cup winner who spent his entire club career with AC Milan, has died at the age of 66, the Italian club announced on X. In a post on social media, AC Milan said, “The entire history of AC Milan is in tears following the passing of Franco Baresi. His example and integrity will be forever etched into the Club’s DNA, just as his iconic number 6 shirt is. The condolences AC Milan extends to Franco Baresi’s family at such a difficult time are shared by every Rossonero, who feels this loss as their own.”

AC Milan’s biggest Italian rivals, Inter Milan, also paid tribute to Baresi, calling him “one of the key figures of the rivalry” who “walked the path between competitiveness and respect”.

“Goodbye to Franco Baresi, our opponent in many a Derby and one of the key figures in the history of this rivalry. AC Milan’s captain, talisman and legend, in his matches against Inter, he always walked the path between competitiveness and respect, in one of the most influential fixtures in Italian football history. Chairman Giuseppe Marotta and all of FC Internazionale Milano wish to extend their deepest condolences to the Baresi family, to his brother Beppe, and to AC Milan at this saddening time,” posted Inter Milan.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

During his remarkable career with AC Milan, Baresi won six Serie A titles, three UEFA Champions League trophies, four Supercoppa Italiana titles, two Intercontinental Cups and two UEFA Super Cups.

Trending Stories

At the international level, Baresi was part of Italy’s 1982 FIFA World Cup-winning team and finished as a runner-up at the 1994 World Cup. He also finished second in the 1989 Ballon d’Or voting, one of football’s highest individual honours.

With inputs from agencies

About the Author

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. While sports remain close to...Read More

Trending Topics