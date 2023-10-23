World Cup - Squads should be like India and New Zealand’s: Wasim Akram in awe of Dharamsala chase

India and New Zealand are the two performing teams in the World Cup 2023. Following Sunday’s result in Dharamsala, where India ended Kiwi’s winning streak by beating them by four wickets, former cricket and Pakistan great Wasim Akram hailed both teams, saying squads should be like theirs. Akram said India is cruising ahead in this tournament like a train with failed breaks.

"India is like that run-away train that has its brakes failed. They are going that way," said Akram. "They have the weapons, have the merit, the skills and most importantly they know how to execute their plans."

In the clash of the two unbeaten teams (until yesterday), India crossed the winning line, thanks to an all-round show from the bowlers first and then the batters. Returning Mohammed Shami starred in his first game in this competition, picking a five-wicket haul – his second in CWC history, while Virat stood tall during the chase, notching up a match-winning 95.

In Hardik Pandya’s absence, India made two changes, bringing Suryakumar Yadav in for Hardik and playing Mohammed Shami for Shardul Thakur. With the home team returning to their old and usual template of playing with seven batters and four bowlers, they did well against a balanced New Zealand Team, restricting them to under 300 on an even Dharamsala track.

Hailing the changes India made given the opposition and conditions, Akram remained in awe of it, claiming teams should bring in like-to-like replacements of star players (the way the Indian Team did) to maintain the balance.

"They did one change according to the situation. Squads should be such, like India and New Zealand's, so that if anybody is injured or out of touch or you want to play someone according to opposition or pitch (then you have such resources available). Like India played Shami, Hardik was injured, they dropped Shardul (Thakur), and SKY (Suryakumar Yadav) was brought in as a new batter. Then Shami got a wicket off the first ball of his spell," the veteran seamer added.

India on top of points table

With India beating New Zealand, they won their fifth straight match at the World Cup, claiming the top spot on the points table. For them to seal the semis spot, India must at least win one out of their next four matches, and with two wins, they will guarantee their place in the final four.

Indian Team will next face the defending champions England on Sunday (Oct 29) in Lucknow.

