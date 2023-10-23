‘Jr Liam Plunkett’ Brydon Carse to replace Reece Topley in England’s World Cup squad

England has roped in lanky seamer Brydon Carse as a replacement for injured Reece Topley, who got ruled out with a broken finger, in the World Cup 2023 squad. Referred to as ‘Junior Liam Plunkett’ by Joe Root, Carse will join the England Team in Bengaluru ahead of their next clash against Sri Lanka, scheduled on Thursday. Having last played a competitive cricket match around four weeks ago, Carse is unlikely to get considered for selection.

For England, Carse impressed everyone in the T20I series against New Zealand in September, earning himself a spot in one of the following four-match ODI series. The pacer also played in England’s second-string side against Ireland in the lead-up to the World Cup 2023. Since his debut in 2021, Carse has played three T20Is and a dozen ODIs.

Speaking highly of him, veteran batter Joe Root said, "He's a brilliant all-round package. He can score some handy runs for you, is very dynamic in the field and has a unique wicket-taking ability. He's got that [Ben] Stokes element to him where sometimes, you feel like nothing is happening, and he'll pick up wickets."

Referring to him in the same breath as Liam Plunkett, who helped England win the last edition in 2019, Root said Carse comes across as a ‘Jr Plunkett’, being similar in terms of bowling but a batter to the now-retired England seamer.

"He almost feels like a junior Plunkett," Root said. "He's very similar. Pudsy [Plunkett] might not like me saying this, but he's probably got even more to offer with the bat as well."

Must-win games await England

Following their worst thrashing against South Africa in terms of runs (229 runs) in Mumbai, England reached Bengaluru for their next match. They will train on Tuesday and Wednesday before taking on Sri Lanka on Thursday.

After that, England will fly to Lucknow to face the home team – India, against whom they play on Sunday (Oct 29).

Meanwhile, being aware of the position they find themselves in, Root remains optimistic of results falling in their favour in the games to come.

"The situation we find ourselves in now, we've got to make sure that we're ready and in the best possible place to perform well in the next game," Root told Sky Sports. "We'll look at that as a World Cup final now - then do the same for the game after that, and the game after that. All we've got to do is really focus on Sri Lanka.”

