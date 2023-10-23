CWC - We need to eat more protein than carbs…: Imam's bizarre reasoning behind PAK batters not hitting sixes

Several players and coaches have explained why hitting sixes is a big deal and not as easy as it appears on the TV screen. But a reasoning given by Imam-ul-Haq when asked why Pakistan batters are not hitting as many sixes as other teams will leave everyone in splits. During the pre-match presser, the Pakistan Team opener said because the players are taking a more carb-heavy diet instead of consuming proteins, they haven't managed to hit many sixes in this World Cup 2023.

Following suffering two back-to-back losses at the hands of India and Australia, owing to mediocre performances from both bat and ball, Pakistan will look to show more zeal as they gear up for another tight clash against Afghanistan in Chennai.

The lack of intent by Pakistani batters has been a cause of concern, and media personnel, like everyone, wanted to know more about what’s stopping them from applying themselves.

Providing a first-of-its-kind answer to this, the Pakistan opener said,

“Maybe we want to eat more proteins and not that much carbs, but it is just that there is nothing we want to talk about. It is just we really do not feel it if we are not hitting six or not four, it is just that what are we doing for the team,” Imam said ahead of Afghanistan tie.

Down but ready to battle

Imam-ul-Haq admitted with Pakistan down in the past two games, the chances of improving now through extra training or practice are bleak, and the only way they can get better at producing desired results is if the players apply their skills and play as per the conditions.

"It's just that I don't believe that now we have a chance to do any kind of more practice. It's just we are in the tournament, and it's just about the top-up.

“We don't have that much time…but the thing is it's just that - yes, this is a spin venue ground, and we know that, and the guys individually really depend on how they practice, and it's just that every individual has their own preparations and we really back them, we really back their ability, and it's just that's how it is,” Imam added.

With the game scheduled in Chennai, spinners will come into play, and Pakistan is aware of Afghanistan's strength - the spin department. But Imam feels with past results favouring them, Pakistan can beat Afghanistan at the Chepauk.

"Of course, there are good spinners in Afghanistan who can bowl well in the middle overs. But we had beaten them in Hambantota 3-0. Even there, the conditions were very spin-friendly. So, we will back that and our ability. In the end, you have to play the ball. You don't have to play the bowler. So, it's just that you have to back your ability,” Imam added.

