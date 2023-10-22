World Cup - 'Save yourself from embarrassment..., Shoaib Akhtar warns Pakistan not to take Afghanistan lightly

Pakistan is up against Afghanistan in their next World Cup 2023 match on Monday (Oct 23) in Chennai. Coming off on the back of two successive defeats at the hands of India and Australia, Pakistan’s back is against the wall, and their former legend Shoaib Akhtar has warned them not to take Afghanistan lightly, given the match is played in Chennai, where conditions favour spinners.

While Afghanistan will also enter the contest on the back of a loss against New Zealand in Chennai, their win over the defending champions England in Delhi a game before that was a morale booster. With them possessing the best spin attack in the tournament – including star spinner Rashid Khan, veteran Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Afghanistan will be a threat to Pakistan in this contest.

In Pakistan’s favour, their head-to-head record against Afghanistan in ODIs (7-0) will work as a motivation; however, they still need to play as a unit to rise from the situation they find themselves in. Even on the points table after four matches, Pakistan is fifth with an NRR of -0.456.

Speaking ahead of Pakistan’s next match, Akhtar said the Men in Green cannot take Afghanistan lightly. He added for Pakistan to save them from an embarrassment, they must cross the winning line.

“Afghanistan is a strong team. If you want to save yourself from embarrassment... I'm not saying Afghanistan is a bad team; they are at par with Pakistan. Don't take them lightly. The match is in Chennai, the ball will turn. Its favourable conditions for Afghanistan. I'm sure Pakistan will pick their pieces up. Please go out there and play with your heart,” Akhtar said, as quoted by India Today.

Pakistan should bat first

Although Pakistan completed the highest-ever run-chase in World Cup history against Sri Lanka in this edition, Akhtar feels batting first and posting a 300-plus total should be their approach against Afghanistan.

He also pinpointed Babar Azam’s series of low scores and how he must pull his socks to justify his reputation as the ranked number one ODI batter.

“Winning the toss and electing to bowl, why? Score 320, give bowlers a chance. Maybe they could've bowled them out. Babar Azam is a great player, but again, great players need to play great innings. You can't make yourself a big name by not performing against big nations. You have to show you can score big runs in big games,” Akhtar added.

