World Cup: Heinrich Klaasen admits apologising to Mark Wood for celebrating in his face

Heinrich Klaasen was the star batter for South Africa the other day in Mumbai, slamming England bowlers, mainly Mark Wood, left, right and centre. The right-handed batter smoked a 61-ball hundred at the Wankhede Stadium - the second-fastest in Proteas World Cup history.

Klaasen, perhaps the best number-five batter in the world, was at his destructive best against England. His one-on-one battle with speedy Wood was the highlight of the inning. While Klaasen belted Wood with clean hitting, the England pacer troubled him with two deadly Yorkers, one that put Klaasen down.

Moments later, he hit Wood off for a four on the leg side to complete his maiden World Cup 2023 hundred and celebrated in his face right away.

Although he got away with that, Klaasen admitted apologising to Wood for his celebration. Speaking to the media after South Africa inflicted the heaviest defeat on England by 229 runs, Klaasen said,

“I didn’t say anything to him,” said Klaasen after the match.

“I did go and apologise immediately and after the game. He did hit me twice on the foot, which is hurting quite a bit, it’s just pure emotion. And yeah, once again, I’m sorry for him and to the English boys, but it’s pure emotion that just came out, and sometimes it’s difficult to control.”

“But I did apologise straight away and spoke to him after the game, and hopefully, from my side, everything is sorted,” he added.

Commenting on the same, England captain Jos Buttler shared his views, saying Klaasen’s outburst is understandable, but he didn’t have to celebrate the way he did. Buttler also acknowledged what transpired after that, with Klaasen realising what he did was wrong and apologised to Wood straightaway.

“I think he was obviously emotional to score 100,” Buttler said. “I don’t think he needed to celebrate in Mark Wood’s face and credit to him, he recognised that a couple of seconds after and he apologised. They played a great knock, and I think he apologised straightaway, so there’s no ill feelings there.”

South Africa maul England in Mumbai

Following suffering a shock defeat at the hands of the Netherlands, South Africa returned big time, beating the defending champions by a daunting margin.

For the second time in just four contested matches, South Africa almost breached the 400-run mark, scoring 399 for seven against England.

Klaasen scored 109, while Marco Jansen smashed his career-best 42-ball 75* and picked two wickets for 35 runs.

