World Cup - Most satisfying ODI I’ve played: Adam Zampa after England game; Mitchell Marsh set to rejoin squad

Australia spinner Adam Zampa had an outing to remember against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, scoring 29 runs, picking three wickets besides grabbing one catch. The leg-spinner, as things stand, is the highest wicket-taker thus far (19 wickets from seven matches) in the World Cup 2023, and following helping Australia inch closer to semis qualification with a 33-run win, called this game the ‘most satisfying ODI he’s ever played.

While his handy contribution with the bat in the end helped Australia go past 280, Zampa’s three-wicket haul, including wickets of Stokes and Buttler, put England on the mat during the run chase that got tensed in the end.

"It's probably the most satisfying ODI I've ever played, to be honest," said Zampa after the England game.

"To be able to contribute with the bat – Starcy and I spoke about trying to take it deep, still staying fairly positive because we stuffed it up against New Zealand (getting bowled out with four balls to spare).

Although not known to be among the safest hands in the field, Zampa’s catch to dismiss David Willey broke England’s momentum, which saw them fall shy of the target by 33 runs. With this loss, the defending champions got knocked out of the tournament.

"The catch – I am not known as the best fielder in the world, but satisfying to work on stuff, and when things come off like that, it's a good feeling,” Zampa added.

Marsh to rejoin Australia squad on Sunday

Mitchell Marsh, who flew home on Thursday for personal reasons, will link up with the Aussie squad on Sunday and will remain available for selection for Australia’s next encounter against Afghanistan on Tuesday at Wankhede, Mumbai.

Marsh and Maxwell missed the crucial England game for respective reasons, while the Aussie team even wore black armbands to pay tribute to Marsh’s grandfather, Ross, who passed away on Friday evening.

Come the game against Afghanistan, both Maxwell and Marsh are likely to return to the playing XI, with either Cameron Green or Marcus Stoinis and Marnus Labuschagne making way for the pair, or both all-rounders would sit out.

After beating England, Australia, with ten points, have pressed their case for a semifinal berth, though they need one more win to ensure they are cruising ahead without depending on the others.