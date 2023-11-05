ODI World Cup 2023: 'We had planned for this,' says Pak batter Fakhar Zaman after DLS win over New Zealand

Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman scored a sublime ton on November 4 in Bengaluru, helping his team beat New Zealand by 21 runs in the rain-hit ODI World Cup 2023 match. With the win, Pakistan are still in contention of making it to the semifinals, all thanks to Zaman's belligerent 126 not out off 81 balls.

Pakistan were 200/1 in 25.3 overs when the game was called off by the umpire and Zaman said that they had planned for the rain interruption.

"The wicket was very good, there was no turn, nothing," Fakhar said after the match. "Rain was at the back of our mind. We knew [of the forecast] from yesterday. That's why after 15 overs, we [Babar and himself] sent a message upstairs to the management to give us the target for 20 overs."

The match was first stopped after 21.3 overs in chase of 402 and Pakistan were 160/1 at that point - 10 runs ahead of the DLS target. With the game resuming after a delay, the Men in Green were given a target of 342 runs in 41 overs and Pakistan did not let up and scored 40 more runs in the four overs they got before the final stoppage.

"We wanted to try and make it up [in those five overs]. At this level, planning is important. It's difficult otherwise. We had planned for this. So when we got 10 runs ahead, close to the 20th over, we played out [Trent] Boult because we knew we were well ahead," said Zaman about the batting approach in the game.

The Pak opener didn't play the first few matches of the tournament but has been instrumental ever since he was given a chance. His chances of playing in the World Cup were low but the batter persevered and the results are here to see.

"Every player who performs says 'I did this, I did that'. But when I had the time off [after the Asia Cup], I didn't rest," Fakhar said. "I was at home for just two days and then I went straight to Peshawar to train. I want to dedicate this performance to Aftab Khan (Pakistan fielding coach."