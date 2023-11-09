World Cup 2023: Wankhede hero Maxwell crucial as second spinner in team, insists coach Andrew McDonald

Fresh from creating history with his maiden double hundred against Afghanistan in the World Cup 2023, Maxwell continues to hog all the limelight. Although headlines would praise him for the batter that he has, Aussie head coach Andrew McDonald insists Maxwell's ten overs are as crucial to the team as his batting.

Barring Maxwell's economy of 4.95 - best among all Australian bowlers, his five wickets at over 52 hasn't created the impact the team would have wanted. Considering their next two matches, one of which is the semis clash against South Africa, Australia wants Maxwell to come off well with the ball to press their case of being title contenders.

McDonald insists Maxwell's bowling has allowed the team to function as a unit differently.

"Him (Maxwell) as the second spinner has been really pivotal in the role that he's played," McDonald told Australian on Thursday. "We talk about him and his batting in one space, but I think his bowling has allowed us to function as a team differently to potentially how we saw it coming in and potentially how everyone else saw it coming in."

Smith is better now, says coach

Veteran batter Steve Smith missed the Afghanistan match due to a bout of vertigo, with the Aussie struggling to weather the seam-bowling storm early on in his absence.

Knowing how much of Smith's experience Australia will need heading into the business end of the tournament, McDonald provided the latest update on Smith's well-being.

"He feels pretty good today; I saw him in the corridor," McDonald said of Smith. "I feel like it (the game) just happened at the wrong time for him not to play, whereas if it had been 24 hours later, then it might have been a different decision."

"He was battling with his balance on certain shots. He went through some running between the wickets as well, which probably aggravated it a little bit more," he added.

Australia ready for KO challenge

Before taking the field against the Proteas, Australia will face Bangladesh in their final league match on Saturday. When asked if Australia could rest a few regulars against Bangladesh to have them fit for the crucial knockout match, McDonald said,