CWC: 'If Shakib comes to Sri Lanka then...' - Mathews' brother warns Bangladesh captain over 'timed out' row

Angelo Mathews' 'timed out- dismissal stirred controversy in World Cup 2023. His brother Trevis Mathews, speaking with an Indian publication, sent a warning to the Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan, who refused to take back his decision, showing no sportsman spirit. Trevis insisted everyone back in the country is disappointed with Shakib as he could face repercussions of this if and when he lands in Sri Lanka next.

“We are very disappointed. The Bangladeshi captain has no sportsman spirit and did not show humanity in the gentleman’s game," Angelo’s brother, Trevin Mathews was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

“Shakib is not welcome in Sri Lanka. If he comes here to play any international or the LPL matches, stones will be thrown at him or he will have to face the annoyance of fans," he added.

During the game in Delhi, Mathews became the first-ever player to get dismissed 'timed out' in international cricket.

Per the CWC guidelines, a batter coming onto bat next must face the ball within two minutes or will suffer the same fate. Although in Mathews's case, he was ready to face his first ball within the time frame, his strap malfunction caused further delay. Shakib Al Hasan brought this to the umpire's notice.

Following a detailed discussion on the field, Shakib stood his ground, refusing to alter his decision, leading to Mathews returning to the pavilion without facing a ball.

After the game ended with Bangladesh winning by three wickets, Sri Lankan players refused to shake hands with them. Later, in the post-match media interaction, Mathews slammed Shakib and Bangladesh management for this act, saying this is the lowest a team or a player has stooped to claim a wicket.

“I haven’t done anything wrong. I had two minutes to get to the crease and get myself ready, which I did. And then it was an equipment malfunction. And I don’t know where the common sense went. It’s disgraceful from Shakib and Bangladesh if they want to play cricket like that stooped down to that level I think there’s something wrong drastically," Mathews said.

'It doesn't happen to me

When Shakib was asked how he would react if this had happened to him, the Bangladesh captain said, “I’ll be careful. It doesn’t happen to me."