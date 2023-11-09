'Frustrated' Jos Buttler wants to continue leading England in T20Is, ODIs following World Cup slump

England captain Jos Buttler is frustrated with his and his team’s performance in the ongoing World Cup 2023, but remains firm to continue leading the team in the T20Is and ODIs, starting with the Caribbean tour later this year. With questions raised over Buttler’s leadership after what transpired in this marquee event, the England veteran plans to speak with decision-makers about his future.

England’s 160-run win over the Netherlands helped them climb up on the points table to the seventh position with better NRR than three other eliminated teams – Dutch, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. It means even if Pakistan beat England on Saturday, the defending champions will be among the top eight sides, qualifying for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Robert Key, England's managing director of men's cricket, will land in India soon, and Buttler and the coaching staff plan to sit and have constructive conversations around future of English cricket, considering next year’s T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies.

"I'd like to [lead in the Caribbean]," Buttler said. "I know Rob Key arrives in India today. We can have some good conversations with him and the coach and everyone, and make a plan for that tour. But yeah, I'd like to."

Regarded as one of white ball’s greatest batters, Buttler had a torrid time in this CWC campaign, managing 111 runs from eight innings, averaging 13.87. His five off 11 against the Netherlands added salt to injury. Visibly frustrated with his form, Buttler admitted he was meant to lead from the front but hasn’t happened.

"You want to lead from the front and do that in your own performance," Buttler said. "I'll stick to the stuff that's served me well over a long period of time when I've had these little runs of form and hopefully I'll come out the other side of it very soon."

ECB likely to pick younger white-ball squad for Caribbean tour

Most of the CWC-bound players are likely to sit out of the West Indies’ white-ball series as the ECB is likely to pick a relatively younger squad, with Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Will Jacks and Rehan Ahmed to return to the set-up.

Considering England’s T20I scheduling that will see them play limited matches before next year’s event, the onus would fall on preparing a strong team for the title defence, with Buttler and coach Matthew Mott stern to stick around.