ODI World Cup 2023: How can India vs Pakistan contest take place in the semifinal? | Know More

The race for the semifinals of the ODI World Cup is heating up with one spot still up for grabs as Pakistan, New Zealand and Afghanistan scramble to reach the promised land. Three teams including hosts India have booked their place in the last four while South Africa and Australia are also in the hunt for glory. The latter two are all set to face in one semifinal while India are waiting on whom they could face to reach the summit clash. However, fans across the world are hoping for India vs Pakistan clash in the semifinal with fans now on the edge of their seats.



With India guaranteed a place in the semifinals as league toppers and South Africa and Australia to finish in second and third place, Pakistan need to finish fourth in the league standings. As things stand, Pakistan are fifth in the league standings while New Zealand stand in pole position in the fourth spot. Afghanistan are also in the race to reach the last four but will need favours from other sides.

Currently all the three teams are locked on same number points (eight points from eight matches) and are separated by Net Run Rate (NRR). New Zealand are on +0.398 while Pakistan and Afghanistan are on +0.036 and -0.338 respectively.

How can India vs Pakistan take place in semifinals?

For Pakistan to finish fourth, they will have to better the result of New Zealand and match the result of Aghnsiatn in the final league match. In case New Zealand by even one run, Pakistan will have to win by 131 run or in 35 overs to better their NRR. However, a defeat for New Zealand will see them needing to match Afghanistan’s result in the final league match.

However the task won’t be straight forward as Babar Azam’s men take on England who are buying for a place in the 2025 Champions Trophy with qualification up for stake. On the other hand Afghanistan will play South Africa having suffered a demoralising defeat to Australia where Glenn Maxwell was the star of the show.