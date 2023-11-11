World Cup 2023: Virender Sehwag slams critics for his controversial Pakistan post

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has slammed critics following his controversial post, celebrating Pakistan's potential exit from the World Cup after New Zealand's five-wicket win against Sri Lanka.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Sehwag said he was not returning any love to the Pakistani side after their behaviour against Indians had been anything but cordial.

“In the 21st century there have been 6 ODI world cups. In 6 attempts, only once in 2007 did we not qualify for the semi-finals and have qualified in 5 of the last 6 World cups. On the other hand only once have Pakistan qualified for the semis in 6 attempts in 2011. And they come up with ridiculous allegations blaming ICC and BCCI of changing balls and pitch,” Sehwag posted on ‘X’.

The former Indian opener recounted the previous instance when the Pakistan side had crossed the line when it came to the sport and made it a political platform.

“Their Prime Minister mocks us when we lose to another team despite having beaten them. Upon reaching here, their player posts pictures of enjoying tea in Hyderabad with sarcasm to mock our soldier. The PCB chief on camera refers to our country as Dushman Mulk (enemy state)," said Sehwag.

"And they expect love for their hate. And those preaching class, that is a two-way street. Whoever behaves good with us, we are also good with them. However, if someone behaves like them [Pakistan], returning the favour with interest is my way. On-field and off-field as well," he added. In the 21st century there have been 6 ODI world cups.

In 6 attempts, only once in 2007 did we not qualify for the semi-finals and have qualified in 5 of the last 6 World cups. On the other hand only once have Pakistan qualified for the semis in 6 attempts in 2011.

And they come… pic.twitter.com/W7U67pBrFU — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 11, 2023 × Earlier this week, Sehwag trolled the Pakistan team, telling them to have a safe flight back home after New Zealand secured a spot in the knockouts by beating Sri Lanka comfortably. Pakistan needed Sri Lanka to upstage the Kiwis to make the match against England

Can Pakistan still qualify?

Pakistan needed to bat first against England in the ongoing match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday (Nov 11). However, captain Babar Azam called out the wrong side of the coin during the toss, prompting his compatriot Jos Buttler to opt to bat first.

Pakistan can still qualify for the semis but it would take some impossible cricket from both sides to make it happen. The current scenarios under which Pakistan can qualify are:

Restrict England to 20 and chase within 1.3 overs

Restrict England to 50 and chase within 2 overs

Restrict England to 100 and chase within 2.5 overs

Restrict England to 150 and chase within 3.4 overs

Restrict England to 200 and chase within 4.3 overs

Restrict England to 300 and chase within 6.1 overs

As of the last update, England had scored 112 for 2 at the end of 20 overs, thereby making Pakistan's qualifying task appear much more difficult.