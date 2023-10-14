World Cup 2023: 'Too easy for us', Fans react as India thump Pakistan yet again

In what turned out to be a one-sided contest in the end, India thumped Pakistan in fine fashion in front of a capacity crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday (Oct 14) evening. The much-hyped India-Pakistan contest could not live up to its full billing once again as India brought their superior A-game that left the Pakistani side flabbergasted as to what hit them.

Indian bowlers beautifully set up the game after restricting Pakistan to a below-par total of 190 on a pitch that was excessively flat. Put into bat first by Indian captain Rohit Sharma, Pakistan batters had the upper hand in the first 30 overs as they only lost two wickets and had both Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan at the crease.

After the match, Indian fans went ballistic on social media, even though it was the third encounter of their eight-match league stage campaign.

Indian fans were highly appreciative of Jasprit Bumrah whose excellent spell completely titled the game in India's favour.

Seasoned cricket commentator said the defeat for Pakistan was inevitable, especially after their recent performances.

Pakistan got out of jail against Sri Lanka and have now been outplayed by India. Lots of thinking to do, especially with their traditional strength, their bowling. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 14, 2023 ×

Team India all the way!



A great win today in Ahmedabad, powered by all round excellence.



Congratulations to the team and best wishes for the matches ahead. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 14, 2023 ×

Since 2013, Pakistan has batted in 12 ODI innings against India and they have been bowled out 8 times.



Biggest rivalry only on paper. 💆 #IndvPak — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) October 14, 2023 ×

As usual Pakistan not realising where the boundaries are. — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) October 14, 2023 ×

Can't wait to watch India vs Sri Lanka at the Wankhede later on in the tournament ❤️ — Manas Singh (@menacesingh) October 14, 2023 ×

With our frontline bowlers clicking, and top order knocking off the runs, Shardul Thakur is just not getting a chance to prove that he should be dropped. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) October 14, 2023 ×

Even former Pakistani cricketers say the light side of things after their batting unit capitulated.

With the win, India now find themselves on top of the points table and well on their way to securing a top 4 finish. The Men-in-Blue will now face Bangladesh next week on Thursday (Oct 19) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.