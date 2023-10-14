ugc_banner

World Cup 2023: 'Too easy for us', Fans react as India thump Pakistan yet again

AhmedabadEdited By: Abhinav SinghUpdated: Oct 14, 2023, 08:34 PM IST

India vs Pakistan: India defeated Pakistan without breaking any sweat Photograph:(Twitter)

Indian bowlers beautifully set up the game after restricting Pakistan to a below-par total of 190 on a pitch that was excessively flat

In what turned out to be a one-sided contest in the end, India thumped Pakistan in fine fashion in front of a capacity crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday (Oct 14) evening. The much-hyped India-Pakistan contest could not live up to its full billing once again as India brought their superior A-game that left the Pakistani side flabbergasted as to what hit them. 

Indian bowlers beautifully set up the game after restricting Pakistan to a below-par total of 190 on a pitch that was excessively flat. Put into bat first by Indian captain Rohit Sharma, Pakistan batters had the upper hand in the first 30 overs as they only lost two wickets and had both Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan at the crease. 

After the match, Indian fans went ballistic on social media, even though it was the third encounter of their eight-match league stage campaign. 

×

Indian fans were highly appreciative of Jasprit Bumrah whose excellent spell completely titled the game in India's favour. 

×

Seasoned cricket commentator said the defeat for Pakistan was inevitable, especially after their recent performances. 

×
×
×
×
×
×

Even former Pakistani cricketers say the light side of things after their batting unit capitulated. 

×

With the win, India now find themselves on top of the points table and well on their way to securing a top 4 finish. The Men-in-Blue will now face Bangladesh next week on Thursday (Oct 19) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. 

(With inputs from agencies)

