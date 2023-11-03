World Cup 2023, New Zealand vs Pakistan – Match preview and result prediction

New Zealand and Pakistan – two powerhouses of world cricket - will be up against each other in match 35 of World Cup 2023 in Bengaluru on Saturday (Nov 4). The first of the doubleheader is the most crucial game for the two as both the Kiwis and Pakistan are fighting to seal the semifinals spot. With plenty at stake, these two sides will come in with their A-games. Here is the match preview and result prediction of the New Zealand vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 game.

After enough of losses, Kiwis eye comeback win

Starting the World Cup 2023 with successive wins, the Kiwis found themselves on the receiving end on the past few occasions, losing to India, Australia and South Africa in three back-to-back matches. With only two games left for them to decide their fate in this edition, the Kiwis still have plenty to play for.

Given the long list of players out with injuries, New Zealand will have a task at hand to form the best XI and take on the unpredictable Pakistan side in Bengaluru in the day game.

While their regular captain, Kane Williamson, continues to recover from the fractured thumb, the onus would again fall on the middle order to bail them out in the crisis.

Against Pakistan at this venue with relatively smaller boundaries, New Zealand bowlers would need to execute their plans well to avoid suffering the same fate the faced against the daunting Protean team, conceding more than 350.

Pakistan peaking at the right time

After a horrendous show during their mid-tournament matches, Pakistan seem to have found their lost mojo and will eye a thumping win over New Zealand to stay in the fight for the semis race. Though they need other factors to fall in their places to cruise through, the Men in Green will approach this game as a do-or-die.

With Fakhar Zaman returning to the top order, Pakistan would like to unload some fireworks earlier. The relatively stable middle order will need to grind more and pile up huge runs in case Pakistan bats first.

The bowlers, like always, will be their go-to department, with the leader of the pack Shaheen Shah Afridi hogging all limelight.

Result Prediction:

As tough as it gets for anyone to predict the result of this high-octane World Cup clash, Pakistan will enter the contest being slight favourites over the New Zealanders.

Predicted XIs of both teams –

Pakistan - Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr and Haris Rauf