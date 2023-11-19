World Cup 2023: Mitchell Starc reveals how Australia bundled out India for 240 in final

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc has revealed that the team planned for the slow and dry pitch on play during the World Cup final against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Australian speedsters managed to pick up seven wickets during the innings, skittling India for a below-par 240-run total.

Speaking at the mid-innings show, Starc said Australia were prepared for the slow deck. Despite getting hit for 80-odd runs in the powerplay, Australian bowlers roared back and kept the powerful Indian batting lineup in check.

"Yes, I think we planned for things. We were terrific with the ball and now off to the batters. There is not much in the wicket for the seam bowlers," Starc told host broadcaster Star Sports.

"So, we put in the hard yards. Patty (Pat Cummins) was good and Josh (Hazlewood) was great and the spinners bowled well. We bowled second against England and there was dew and so no hope of reverse swing," he added.

Australian pace bowlers exploited the conditions well by getting the white ball to reverse swing. Indian lower order was demolished by the reverse swing bowling from Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins.

"I think it's not an easy wicket. Dew or no dew you have to apply yourselves and score the runs. This is the World Cup, it is about how much you want it. The new ball will be the key as it's easy to score when the ball is harder. Let's see and we are up for it to chase this down," concluded the fast bowler.

Chasing 241, Australia were off to a shaky start as the hosts scalped three wickets in the powerplay. Despite the wickets, India provided ample freebies to the Australian side in the form of wides and other extras.

Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj