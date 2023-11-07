World Cup 2023: 'LBW decision kickstarted it', Maxwell reveals secret to his one for the ages double hundred

Glenn Maxwell played one of the greatest ODI knocks to guide Australia to an improbable victory when it looked like Afghanistan had it in the bag. The 'Big Show' smashed a career-best 201, laced with 21 boundaries and 10 maximums and guided his team to the victory shores. After the win, Maxwell said it was the LBW call that went in his favour that kickstarted the maniacal innings from him.

Maxwell had all the luck by his side as he was dropped twice, and survived a similar number of close LBW calls. On one of the DRS calls, Maxwell started trudging back to the pavilion before Hawkeye showed the ball was going over the stumps.

Quizzed about what was his plan to approach the chase, Maxwell said it was all about being proactive.

"Not too much. Just trying to stick to our batting plans as long as possible. Was trying to be positive, produce bad balls and put pressure on them. The lbw decision that went over the top probably kickstarted it," said Maxwell.

Greatest ODI knock?

The all-rounder said being away from the game due to the golf cart concussion meant that he was short on few exercises which led to the cramp during the match.

"It was quite hot when we fielded. Have not really done a lot of high-intensity exercises in the heat. Got hold of me today. Tried to stay at one end and was happy I could be there at the end," he said.

Asked if it was the greatest ODI innings he had ever played, Maxwell said: "Would have been nice if it was chanceless. Led a charmed life. I have had those innings where I have not made the most of it."

"To see it out today with Pat, really proud of it. After the first two games, everyone was pretty quick to write us off. To come back and win six on the spin is great. Hopefully, that belief spreads through the change room," he added.

Maxwell's double century means Australia have qualified for the semifinals and will be aiming for a sixth World Cup trophy.