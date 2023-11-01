World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson remains sidelined for South Africa clash, to be assessed for Pak game

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson remains on the sidelines due to injury and is unlikely to fare against South Africa in the World Cup match, announced the Blackcaps on Wednesday (Nov 1).

Williamson suffered a thumb injury in the match against Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, earlier in the tournament. The NZ batter was completing a run when a throw from the deep hit his left hand, forcing him to retire hurt on 78. A day later, the X-ray scans confirmed that he suffered a fracture.

"Williamson has batted in the nets the last two days but has been ruled out of a return to match action tomorrow. He will be assessed again ahead of the side’s next match against Pakistan," read the statement by Blackcaps.

After Williamson's injury, the NZ team management had flown in Tom Blundell as his cover. NZ coach Gary Stead said at the time that he expects the 33-year-old to have a role during the later stages of the tournament.

“Kane is clearly a massive part of our side and a world-class player and captain - so we’ll look to give him every opportunity we can to return in the tournament.”

Comeback cut short for Williamson

Notably, Williamson's thumb injury came in the comeback match for him after he had been sidelined for an extended period. The NZ veteran suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during the first match for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL), earlier this year.

In Williamson's absence, Tom Latham will continue to lead the Kiwis. The stand-in captain has done well in Williamson's absence as the 2019 WC finalists find themselves in the third spot in the points table.

The match against South Africa assumes importance for the Kiwis as they will be coming on the back of two consecutive defeats. A win would all but secure a space in the semifinals while a loss might complicate the matters.

