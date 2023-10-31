World Cup 2023: 'It's a disgrace', former England captain calls out PCB, Pakistan media for targeting Babar

Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes it is a 'disgrace' the treatment that has been meted Babar Azam's way while the ODI World Cup is still underway in India. Vaughan referred to the recent spate of leaks coming from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and media where Babar has been criticised and his captaincy has been put under the pump.

While Babar is leading the national side in the marquee tournament, Pakistani media reports have claimed that PCB is actively looking to replace him with Shaheen Shah Afridi or Sarfaraz Ahmed, once the tournament ends.

"I just don't like the lack of respect that Babar Azam is getting. I just think it's a disgrace that these stories are being leaked. The stories that Shaheen is going to be the captain and all that," Vaughan told Cricbuzz.

"Babar is a wonderful player, he has been fantastic for Pakistan, and fantastic for the world game. This kind of stories in the middle of the World Cup...leave it to the end.

Babar-led Pakistan has been put under the pump since the start of the tournament. The team has only won two matches while losing four. Any other loss would mean an end to the World Cup campaign which could get the knives out regarding Babar's captaincy.

"If at the end of the World Cup, you think that he is not the right person to take Pakistan, I can understand, you are allowed to make that decision. But during the World Cup, the kind of gossip coming from your board and people within Pakistan cricket, I find that really disrespectful," added Vaughan.

Controversies abound in Pakistan cricket

Last week, PCB boss Zaka Ashraf met Sarfaraz Ahmed, fueling rumours that the former captain was set to take over the captaincy duties. Additionally, Babar's private chats with Zaka were leaked in the Pakistani media.

Meanwhile, some reports claimed that Babar had lost the dressing room with vice-captain Shadab Khan feeling left out due to the tactics of the Pakistan captain.

