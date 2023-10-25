World Cup 2023: Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya likely to miss games against England, Sri Lanka

India's men's cricket team all-rounder Hardik Pandya is expected to miss the upcoming two World Cup league matches after suffering an ankle injury in the Bangladesh game, according to a report in The Indian Express. Pandya will only be available for the last two games against South Africa and the Netherlands as the team management does not want to rush him into the playing XI.

The report stated that Pandya had not started to bowl after the injury and the match against England on the weekend would be too early for him to return to action. The medical team is expected to wait a few more days as Pandya continues his recovery at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Notably, it was during the ninth over of the Bangladesh innings in Pune that Pandya suffered the injury. On the third ball of the over, Pandya attempted to stop a powerful shot by the Bangladeshi batter but slipped in his follow-through and landed awkwardly on his ankle, twisting it in the process. After the team physio examined the injury, it was decided as a precautionary move to take Pandya off the field.

Watch | ODI WC: Hardik Pandya taken for scans after injury vs Bangladesh × Indian team would be hoping that Pandya returns to full fitness before the knockouts and has some match practice under his belt. Pandya's skillset is irreplaceable in the current squad and his absence could have devastating effects in a big match.

Shami fills in for Pandya

In Pandya's absence, India reverted to six proper batters and five out-and-out bowlers composition with Mohammed Shami coming in his place and Suryakumar Yadav replacing Shardul Thakur. Shami took the opportunity with both hands and returned with a five-fer which did not allow India to miss Pandya's services.

The Indian team under Rohit Sharma has been opting for complete balance in the playing XI with Pandya forming a vital cog in the machinery. His batting and bowling all-round abilities allow India to walk into a match with four out-and-out bowlers with Ravindra Jadeja acting as the second all-rounder.

While Shami performed admirably with the ball and allowed India to chase a relatively small total, it also meant that he walked out to bat at no. 8 which doesn't augur well for the team's balance.

India will take on an under-firing England at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday (Oct 29) before meeting Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies)