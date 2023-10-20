ODI WC: Hardik Pandya taken for scans after injury vs Bangladesh

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 09:50 AM IST
India will be sweating over Hardik Pandya's injury that he suffered during their match against Bangladesh in the ICC ODI World Cup. Pandya hurt his ankle in the ninth while attempting to field the ball off his own bowling. The all-rounder was taken to hospital for scans. Pandya is crucial to team India's balance but if he doesn't recover in time who should replace him? 1996 World Cup winning coach Dav Whatmore and Wion Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo discuss the possible replacements.

