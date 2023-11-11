World Cup 2023, India vs Netherlands - Match preview and result prediction

The last league match of the World Cup 2023 between India and the Netherlands will take place in Bengaluru on Sunday (Nov 12), the day of Diwali, the festival of lights. Two teams at the contrasting end of the points table, with the hosts at the top and the Dutch at the bottom half, promise to provide a crackerjack of a game on Sunday. Here is the match preview and result prediction of India vs Netherlands at World Cup 2023.

India eye 9-0 in league stage

The Indian Team hasn’t put a foot wrong in this World Cup 2023. Having won all eight contested matches thus far, mostly with utter dominance, India will aim to finish the group stage with an unbeaten streak.

Dravid, the head coach, hinted at an unchanged XI for this dead rubber, reflecting the team’s approach of reaching the semis with the winning momentum. Although, given how the Netherlands has performed in this World Cup, upsetting South Africa in Dharamsala earlier, the Men in Blue will not discount their opponents.

Rohit and Kohli will hog all the limelight, while the onus will again fall on the bowlers, who have taken this tournament by storm, mainly Mohammed Shami.

Dutch eye unlikeliest World Cup upset

There have been a few upsets in World Cup 2023, but none could match the degree of this if the Netherlands beat the hot-favourites India in their den.

The Netherlands have been the side to beat in most matches, having come close to defeating some of the top teams earlier. Though India will walk into this contest as favourites, the Dutch side would be upbeat to bring their A-game to the table in the last league match of the tournament.

For the fans watching, expect a tight contest.

Result prediction –

The Men in Blue, the high-flying Indian Team, looks set to enter the knockouts with an unbeaten run.

Here are the predicted XIs of both teams –

India - Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj