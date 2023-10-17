World Cup 2023: 'He doesn't think...', Shoaib Malik suggests Babar Azam quit captaincy after India loss

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik has suggested that Babar Azam give up his captaincy duties after the team suffered a humiliating loss against India in the World Cup.

Malik, a former Pakistan skipper reasoned that since Babar did not think outside the box, he did not fit the mould of a captain.

"I gave an opinion in the past as well that Babar Azam should leave captaincy. This is my personal opinion. Babar does not think out of the box as a captain. He is doing captaincy, but the improvement is not coming. He can do wonders for Pakistan as a player," said Malik.

“Shaheen Afridi should become captain in white ball cricket in case Babar Azam resigns," he added.

However, Malik's comments did not go down well with Mohammed Yousuf who said even Imran Khan was given three chances to bring the World Cup trophy home.

“Imran Khan captained in 1983 and 1987 and lost both times before winning on his third attempt in 1992. Any good player should be allowed to continue as a captain for a long time. He is the captain because he has the ability,” said Yousuf.

If I was in Babar's place...

This is not the first instance when Malik has advised Babar to quit captaincy and focus on his own game. in April this year, Malik on a Pakistani TV news channel iterated the same views.

"If I was in Babar’s place, or those people who guide him, they should tell him that Babar should quit captaincy. And focus just as a player. Pakistan team will also benefit from this,” said Malik.

With the sword dangling over his captaincy, Babar, however, appears confident and says his captaincy tenure will not be decided by one match.

"I never worry, that because of this match, I will lose my captaincy. Whatever God has written for me – I will get it. I will get what I deserve. I didn't get the captaincy because of one match and I will not lose it because of one match," Babar said.

Pakistan suffered a morale-downing defeat against arch-rivals India last week wherein Babar and wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan were called out for batting timidly when the Men-in-Green were in an advantageous position.

The lack of application in batting allowed India to storm back and restrict Pakistan to a sub-par total. It didn't help things that Babar looked devoid of ideas while attempting to defend the target.

