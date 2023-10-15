'They beat us like kids': Former Pakistan player blasts team after 'humiliating' WC performance against India

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has slammed the national men's cricket team for the 'humiliating' defeat they suffered at the hands of arch-rivals India at the ongoing ODI World Cup on Saturday (Oct 14).

Akhtar on his YouTube channel, talking about India's performance said the Men-in-Blue beat Pakistan like they were a team full of kids and claimed he couldn't bear to watch it.

"Pakistan's humiliation is in front of us. India beat Pakistan like kids. I couldn't watch it. Rohit Sharma played ruthlessly," said Akhtar.

Akhtar, also known as "Rawalpindi Express" was full of praise for Rohit Sharma, adding that the Indian captain had taken his revenge.

"The kind of innings he played, he humiliated Pakistan’s bowling attack. He took revenge for the last two years when he didn’t get many runs. Good to see Rohit Sharma back, he did right to smash the bowlers. What’s the need to finish the game at the last overs and take it deep? Rohit hammered the bowlers,” said Akhtar.

India can repeat history: Akhtar

The former speedster said he believed that India was on course to repeat the heroics of the 2011 World Cup when they went on to win the marquee tournament.

"I am beginning to believe India is about to repeat that history of 2011 World Cup. If they don't mess up in the semi-finals, India is really there to win this World Cup. So well done India. You have done wonderfully well. You destroyed us, demoralised us and decimated us," said Akhtar.

India won the toss in the high-voltage encounter and decided to field first. The decision, however, seemed to backfire initially as the pitch looked a belter for batting. Pakistani batters got off to a decent start as well and the contest was balanced up until the 30th over.

However, from thereon, the pair of Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah mounted their attack which left the Pakistani batters clueless as to what hit them. After the middle and lower-middle order capitulated, Pakistan bowed out by putting only 199 on board.

The target was never going to be enough against the stacked Indian batting lineup and Rohit Sharma came out with an ultra-positive mindset to bat Pakistan out of the contest in the first 10 overs. The Indian captain did just that as the two-time World Cup champions, easily coasted to victory.

After Saturday's victory, India have climbed atop the points table and look all set to lock in a spot in the semifinals. Meanwhile, Pakistan have a difficult assignment next, as they take on Australia at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies)