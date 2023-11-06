World Cup 2023: Fourth umpire reveals Angelo Mathews was timed out even before helmet strap became an issue

Fourth umpire Adrian Holdstock has cleared the air regarding the timed out dismissal of Angelo Mathews which has birthed a new controversy across the cricketing landscape. Speaking to Ian Bishop during the mid-innings show, Holdstock said Mathews had arrived at the crease after the two minute period had elapsed.

During the World Cup match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, Mathews was adjudged timed out and had to return to the pavilion after he did not face a ball within the two-minute period, as stipulated in the tournament laws.

"ICC World Cup playing conditions supersede the MCC laws of cricket. When it comes to timed out, at the fall of a wicket, or even retirement of a batter, the incoming batter has to be in position and ready to receive the ball within two minutes, or his other partner to receive the ball in two minutes," explained Holdstock.

A section of fans defended Mathews saying he had arrived at the crease within two minutes and that equipment malfunction should not be treated as a reason for the timed out dismissal. However, Holdstock refuted such claims.

"We have certain protocols where the TV umpire at the fall of the wicket, monitors the two minutes. And he will then relay the message to the on-field umpires. And in the instance this afternoon, the batter wasn't ready to receive the ball within those two minutes, even before the strap became an issue for him," said the fourth umpire.

"Yes, that's correct, the two minutes had already elapsed before he had received the next delivery," he added.

Holdstock's advice to batters

Holdstock revealed it was Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan who raised the appeal to on-field umpire Marais Erasmus.

"According to laws, the fielding captain initiated the appeal to Erasmus who was the stand-in umpire that he wants to appeal for timed out. Just after the strap came loose, the fielding captain appealed for timed out." View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc) × Further explaining that the two-minute law states that a player had to face the ball within this period, not just arrive at the crease.

"As a batter, you need to make sure you have all your equipment in place, in order to make sure you get here. Actually, you have to be ready to receive the ball within two minutes - not get ready or prepare to take your guard. Technically, you should be there within 15 seconds to make sure all these things are in place before you actually receive the ball."

Before Mathews' dismissal, a batter had been timed out only six times in any format, albeit in first-class cricket only.