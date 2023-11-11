World Cup 2023 - Feels like everything is clicking together: Cummins on Australia's big win over Bangladesh

Australia has come to the party, and what good time they chose. Outside of India and South Africa – the top two sides in this tournament, Australia finally peaked in this World Cup 2023, beating Bangladesh by eight wickets in their last league match in Pune. With the Oz scheduled to face the Proteas in the second semi-final on Thursday (Nov 16), Captain Pat Cummins feels the team is clicking together for good.

Despite their world-class chase against Afghanistan the other night in Mumbai, where Maxwell starred with the bat, hitting his maiden ODI double ton, the Aussies made the chase against Bangladesh on Saturday look like backyard training.

Mitchell Marsh completed his highest ODI score (177*) while returning Steve Smith hit an unbeaten 63 off 64 balls as Australia chased 306 inside the 45th over. Marsh, who hit his second hundred of this campaign, having scored on his birthday against Pakistan earlier, smashed nine sixes and 17 fours.

With Marsh hitting the right notes at the right time for Australia and the Aussies having a good five days to prepare before their scheduled semis clash against South Africa, they will bring their A-game on D-day. Cummins, who looked pleased with his team’s overall performance in this lead-up to the semis and this match, particularly, said,

“It was great. Great win leading to the semis, chasing a good total. We were not at our sharpest in the first innings. it was a really good wicket. We brought it back to a total that we could chase, not too upset with it,” Cummins said after his team’s win in their last league match.

Considering Australia has ample time to pick their best XI against Proteas, Cummins feels this is a good headache to have.

“Good problems to have,” he said. “All 15 have played this tournament now and I feel we can pick any one of them.”

Marsh was outstanding

Speaking on Marsh’s heroic knock against Bangladesh, Cummins lauded it by calling it outstanding.