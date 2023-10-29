World Cup 2023: England win toss and bowl first in Lucknow; both teams unchanged
Story highlights
Jos Buttler and Rohit Sharma announced unchanged playing XIs for this marquee World Cup clash.
Jos Buttler and Rohit Sharma announced unchanged playing XIs for this marquee World Cup clash.
England has won the toss and elected to bowl first in Lucknow, sending India to bat first for the first time in this tournament. Jos Buttler and Rohit Sharma announced unchanged playing XIs for this marquee World Cup clash.
Here are the playing XIs of both teams –
India - Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj
trending now
England - Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
More to follow…
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.