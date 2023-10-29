ugc_banner

World Cup 2023: England win toss and bowl first in Lucknow; both teams unchanged

Lucknow, IndiaEdited By: Gautam SodhiUpdated: Oct 29, 2023, 01:43 PM IST

World Cup: England win toss and bowl first in Lucknow; both teams unchanged Photograph:(Reuters)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Jos Buttler and Rohit Sharma announced unchanged playing XIs for this marquee World Cup clash. 

England has won the toss and elected to bowl first in Lucknow, sending India to bat first for the first time in this tournament. Jos Buttler and Rohit Sharma announced unchanged playing XIs for this marquee World Cup clash. 

Here are the playing XIs of both teams –

India - Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj

trending now

England - Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

More to follow…

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

Gautam Sodhi

RELATED

ODI World Cup 2023: 'I'm proud but...,' says New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra on performing before Indian fans

ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan fined for THIS reason after one-wicket loss against South Africa

World Cup: Run-chase in Dharamsala reminded me of 2019 final: Jimmy Neesham on his knock vs Australia

Topics