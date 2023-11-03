World Cup 2023, England vs Australia – Match preview and result prediction

The action returns to the iconic Narendra Modi Cricket stadium in Ahmedabad in World Cup 2023. Two rivals and former winners – England and Australia- will face off on the Super Saturday in match 36 of this competition. While the defending champions have nothing but pride to play for, Australia will back itself to beat the Poms and march towards sealing the semis spot. Here is the match preview and result prediction of the England vs Australia World Cup 2023 match.

Can England spoil Australia’s party?

With England down and out from the semis race, a campaign even Ben Stokes called ‘crap’ during the pre-match presser, a win over Australia would come as a silver lining for them. An unlikely victory in Ahmedabad will not only help them climb the points table but will further hamper Australia’s chances of finishing in the top four.

Although they have just pride to play for, England must return to playing with the template that got them this far since the 2015 CWC debacle.

Jos Buttler hasn’t been among runs, and this is the best chance for him to get back to scoring daddy hundreds like he used to do.

Having played the curtain-raiser here on October 5, England will be aware of the conditions and pick the side best suited for these conditions.

Australia eye big win in Ahmedabad

Australia wants to win their remaining matches to ensure they are finishing in the top two, giving them the best chance to chase World Cup glory for the record sixth time.

With two of their star all-rounders – Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh, out of this match for respective reasons, Australia might play both Marcus Stoinis and Cameron Green.

Travis Head and David Warner will again aim for the century-plus stand and provide the middle-order with the chance to make the most of it.

Meanwhile, the bowling has been top-notch thus far, and captain Cummins will aim to continue putting in hard yards for better results.

Result Prediction -

Days of England causing an upset are over as Australia will enter this contest as hot favourites.

Predicted XIs of both teams –

Australia - David Warner, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood