World Cup 2023, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka – Match preview and result prediction

Delhi’s ‘severe’ air quality might be a worrying sign for the locals, but cricket fans are eager to step up for match 38 of World Cup 2023 between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Two teams out of contention for the semis spot still have a lot to play for as the fag end of the tournament approaches. Here is the match preview and result prediction of the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 match.

Tigers seek light at the end of the tunnel

Bangladesh was the first team to get eliminated from the World Cup 2023 owing to their dismal show, with one win from seven matches. Outside of their mediocre performances on the field, controversies off it caused more unrest in the dressing room, which was reflected in the side’s approach throughout.

With just two matches left, Bangladesh will at least aim to finish the tournament on a high by winning both. Though their CWC hopes got bashed earlier, they still have a spot in the Champions Trophy 2025 to fight, for which they need to finish inside the top eight by the end of group stages.

Against Sri Lanka in Delhi, Bangladesh will fancy their chances, considering the conditions suit their style of play. Clicking as a unit must be Bangladesh’s priority heading into this match.

Sri Lanka to bury India's nightmare

Coming off from their worst-ever performance at the World Cup stage against India, Sri Lanka would find it hard to lift the spirits, but they have to in Monday’s game against Bangladesh.

Although, alongside Bangladesh, they cancelled their training session due to ‘severe’ air quality in Delhi, Sri Lanka has to find some rhythm to ensure they finish inside the top eight in this World Cup. The former champions have had a rough run throughout, winning just two out of seven contested matches thus far.

Result Prediction –

Although Bangladesh will be upbeat about going for the win in Delhi, Sri Lanka will walk into this contest as favourites.

Predicted XIs of both teams –

Bangladesh - Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam